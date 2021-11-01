Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.740-$7.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.83.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $204.14 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $152.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,791 shares in the company, valued at $37,788,934.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $8,842,075. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.