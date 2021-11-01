Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$45.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFN. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$27.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The firm has a market cap of C$510.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1,360.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

