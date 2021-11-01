JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $109.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

LYV opened at $101.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after acquiring an additional 315,780 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 329,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 230,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

