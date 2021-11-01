e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.22.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,000 shares of company stock worth $3,541,499 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $32.31 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.63 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

