Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $115.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE CDAY opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.92. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after buying an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,340,000 after buying an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after buying an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

