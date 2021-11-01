9,775 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 31.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 85,342 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $2,989,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $16,372,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

