LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.14 Million in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $11,817,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,350,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,066,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($4.72). Analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.