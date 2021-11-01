LMR Partners LLP Buys New Shares in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of CRSP opened at $91.33 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $84.38 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.55. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.26.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.