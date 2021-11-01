PDT Partners LLC Takes $917,000 Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 37.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 26,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HSC opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

