PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 34.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 163,155 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Exelixis by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $4,760,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Exelixis by 119.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 598,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 325,508 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

