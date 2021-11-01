Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adecoagro worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGRO stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $289.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

