LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.21 Million in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $4,838,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $4,837,000.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $9.75 on Monday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.