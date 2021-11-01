PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of VREX opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. Varex Imaging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

