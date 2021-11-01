PDT Partners LLC Sells 3,578 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 19.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 9.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth approximately $772,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $95.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.65.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 88.45%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

