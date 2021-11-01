LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.26 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $117,975,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $155.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.