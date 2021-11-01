LMR Partners LLP Takes $1.38 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,175 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.5% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 918,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 147,692 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9,000.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 89,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

