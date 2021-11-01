Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.29 million. On average, analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHIP. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Maxim Group raised Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 309,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.