dKargo (DKA) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. dKargo has a market capitalization of $177.05 million and approximately $192.77 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.56 or 0.00222398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095956 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DKAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.