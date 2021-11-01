International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.51. International Paper reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $7,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 62.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 85,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

