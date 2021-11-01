Short Interest in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Drops By 25.4%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 9,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.71.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. State Street Corp raised its position in MFA Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 74,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFA Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 473,847 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in MFA Financial by 165.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,240 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,029,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 562,163 shares during the period. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MFA. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

