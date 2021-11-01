Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $488.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorian LPG stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.82% of Dorian LPG worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

