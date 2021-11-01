Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 536.83% and a return on equity of 27.59%. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $764.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

