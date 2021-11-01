Tyme Technologies (TYME) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

TYME stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04.

In other news, Director David Carberry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $106,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,497,873 shares in the company, valued at $26,552,596.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,675 shares of company stock worth $487,807. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

