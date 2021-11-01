TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.360-$0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.880-$5.120 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $35,403.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,632. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

