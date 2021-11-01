NFT Alley Trading 37.4% Lower This Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $192,080.01 and $27,652.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00072552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00101324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,896.13 or 1.00068636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.73 or 0.06993486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022238 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALLEYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.