Yalla Group (YALA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Yalla Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%.

Shares of YALA stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.03 million and a P/E ratio of -40.13. Yalla Group has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $41.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YALA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yalla Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

