PDT Partners LLC Purchases 3,321 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Joint were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Joint alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

In other The Joint news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,030,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $87.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.06. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.