PDT Partners LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of U.S. Silica worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $723.62 million, a P/E ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

