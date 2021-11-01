Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 519,982 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,982 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 557.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 49.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

