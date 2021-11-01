Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $7,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $87.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

