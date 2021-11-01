Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,612,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $157.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

