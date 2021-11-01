Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 244.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,005,000 after purchasing an additional 270,154 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 331.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock opened at $94.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.51. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

