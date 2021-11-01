Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.31% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

