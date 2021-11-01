Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 433 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,463,000. Finally, Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after purchasing an additional 627,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $474.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $475.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

