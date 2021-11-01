Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $129.49 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

