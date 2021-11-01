Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 84,026 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,026 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 482.2% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Henry Schein by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of HSIC opened at $76.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

