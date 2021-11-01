Credit Suisse AG Has $33.57 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417,339 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $33,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI opened at $17.11 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.