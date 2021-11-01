IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $32.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.36 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,616 shares of company stock valued at $626,445. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

