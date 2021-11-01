Amundi Takes $29.81 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 364,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,808,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

