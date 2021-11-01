8,372 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,516,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 40.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,682. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $319.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.27 and a 200 day moving average of $293.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.74 and a 12 month high of $327.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.