Capital International Ltd. CA Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 28.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,419 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 4.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

STLA opened at $19.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

