Royal Bank of Canada Trims Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Target Price to $157.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.33.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $177.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.