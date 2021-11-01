Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

