Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

