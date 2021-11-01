Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 54 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a research note issued on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

LLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

LLOY opened at GBX 51.05 ($0.67) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 27.10 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.40 ($0.67). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 81. The company has a market cap of £36.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

