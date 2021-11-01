New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $4.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

