New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

New Age Metals stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

