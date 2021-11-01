Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Decreases By 49.0%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,536 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Borqs Technologies by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Borqs Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BRQS opened at $0.61 on Monday. Borqs Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

