SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 151.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,034,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 59.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $717.40 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $279.50 and a 52 week high of $759.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.95.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.