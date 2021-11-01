623 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 121.2% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 302,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 165,504 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lamb Weston by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $52,540,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.